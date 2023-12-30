Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 951 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

