CX Institutional Buys 78 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $225.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.42 and a 12-month high of $226.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.