CX Institutional Sells 232 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Clorox were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.28. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

