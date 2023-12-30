CX Institutional Sells 767 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in State Street were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in State Street by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

