Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $736,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
