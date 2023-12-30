Czech National Bank Acquires 10,984 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE AWK opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

