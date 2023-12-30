Czech National Bank Acquires 15,158 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL opened at $129.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

