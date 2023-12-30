Czech National Bank Acquires 8,758 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $186.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.17. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

