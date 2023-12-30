Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.