Czech National Bank Buys 29,708 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.