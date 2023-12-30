Czech National Bank Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $362.88 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

