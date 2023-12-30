Czech National Bank Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

