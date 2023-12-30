Czech National Bank Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.08 and its 200-day moving average is $223.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

