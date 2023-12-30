Czech National Bank Has $3.90 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 108,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

