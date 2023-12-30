Czech National Bank Has $3.90 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.05 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.