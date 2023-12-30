Czech National Bank Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

View Our Latest Report on DAL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.