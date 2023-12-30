Czech National Bank Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

