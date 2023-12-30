Czech National Bank Has $4.43 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

MLM stock opened at $498.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $500.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.50 and a 200-day moving average of $446.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.