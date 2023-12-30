Czech National Bank Has $5.34 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

