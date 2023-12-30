Czech National Bank Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Czech National Bank raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $253.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

