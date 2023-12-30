Czech National Bank Purchases 21,654 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

