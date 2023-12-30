Czech National Bank Purchases 21,654 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

