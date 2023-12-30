Czech National Bank Purchases 7,463 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

View Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.