Czech National Bank Purchases 8,288 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,849. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

