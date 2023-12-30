Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.