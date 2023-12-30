D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Up 3.6%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 46,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 629,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $300.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

