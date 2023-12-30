DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBAN opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.59. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 183,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $132,341.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,540.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,592 shares of company stock valued at $248,952 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.