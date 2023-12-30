DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.71. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

