DA Davidson Weighs in on Banner Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Banner stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 923.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

