DA Davidson Weighs in on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.19 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $300.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 108,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

