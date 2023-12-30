DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 19,443 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.72% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 145.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 520.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,995 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

