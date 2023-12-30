DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

