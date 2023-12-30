DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in National Beverage by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 15.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.91. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

