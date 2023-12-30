DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,146 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

