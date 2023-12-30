DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 767 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

