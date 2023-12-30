DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,864,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

