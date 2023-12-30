DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $783,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.