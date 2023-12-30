DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.