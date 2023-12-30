DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period.

VYMI stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

