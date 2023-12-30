DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $65,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.85 and a 200-day moving average of $202.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $230.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.