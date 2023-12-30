DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

