DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 241.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $22,256,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 41.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.79. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $150.50 and a 52 week high of $205.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

