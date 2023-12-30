DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,914,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.