DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,922 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 845,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 840,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth $16,308,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CGCP opened at $22.70 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.