DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $881,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

