DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

