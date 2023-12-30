DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCO stock opened at $390.56 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $274.80 and a twelve month high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.60.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.