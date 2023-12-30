DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $81,569,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 740,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.