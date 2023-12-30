DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $912,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,627,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

