DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 451 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $462.98 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

